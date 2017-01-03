News | NEW: Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint
The complaint alleged that Aponte supported a city zoning change that benefitted his landlord Keith Fernandes, the head of the Providence Apartment Association. Aponte, who was first elected to the city's governing body representing Ward 10 in South Providence in 1998, is maintaining his innocence.
