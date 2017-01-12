News | NEW: Carnevale Charged with Pe...

News | NEW: Carnevale Charged with Perjury, Filing False Documents

Former Democratic State Representative John Carnevale pleaded guilty Friday to three charges of perjury and one of filing false documents at his arraignment in Superior Court in Providence. The felony perjury charges stem from Carnevale's testimony at the Board of Elections pertaining to his claim of residency; the misdemeanor false document charge is related to his filing of a homestead exemption for the property.

