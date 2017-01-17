News | Narragansett Beer Distances Itself From Lovecraft's Racist Views
Narragansett has released a new Lovecraft-inspired beer - and has weighed in the more controversial aspects of the famous Providence author. Narragansett Beer this week released its sixth brew in its H.P. Lovecraft series, named for one of Providence's most famous - and infamous - authors, who in recent years has come under increased scrutiny for his racially charged writings.
