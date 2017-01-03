News | John Ghiorse's Storm Update: Saturday Morning - it is Looking Big
Get the most up to date storm update from the most experienced meteorologist - John Ghiorse's Saturday morning storm update: Snow will become heavy this afternoon and taper off after midnight tonight. Since it is so cold, the snow is likely to be light and fluffy rather than the heavy, wet stuff we're so used to in Northeasters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|12 min
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC