News | John Ghiorse's Storm Update: S...

News | John Ghiorse's Storm Update: Saturday Morning - it is Looking Big

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Go Local

Get the most up to date storm update from the most experienced meteorologist - John Ghiorse's Saturday morning storm update: Snow will become heavy this afternoon and taper off after midnight tonight. Since it is so cold, the snow is likely to be light and fluffy rather than the heavy, wet stuff we're so used to in Northeasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 12 min KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Sat Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC