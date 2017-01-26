News | "F - K Trump" Sign Back at AS220: Providence Charter School Pleads for Removal
A top official at the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College charter school on Washington Street in Providence is calling for "common courtesy," after a "F - K Trump" sign re-appeared in the window of the AS220 building across the street, after it had been removed earlier this week. RINI Chief Operating Officer Keith Oliveira sat down with GoLocal on Wednesday, to talk about his continued efforts to have the sign removed - and why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
