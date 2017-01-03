News | City Council Votes to Approve ...

News | City Council Votes to Approve Firefighter Contract, Leading...

On Thurssday night, Providence City Council voted to approve a contract between the City of Providence and IAFF Local 799. City Councilman David Igliozzi has flagged repeatedly that the contract's cost greatly exceeded the projected savings claimed by Mayor Jorge Elorza' administration.

