News | Cianci's Life and Legacy to be...

News | Cianci's Life and Legacy to be Honored by Family, Friends at Memorial Mass

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Family, friends and the Foundation named in Buddy Cianci's honor will be celebrating the former Mayor's life this weekend. Dr. Brad Turchetta, Cianci's nephew and Chairman of Board of Directors of the Cianci Educational Foundation, has announced plans for a Memorial Mass to honor the one-year passing of the former Mayor on Sunday, January 29, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence at 1 p.m. Former Cianci Chief of Staff Artin Coloian told GoLocal, "I cannot believe he has been gone for a year, probably because I see his accomplishments everyday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC