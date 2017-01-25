News | Cianci's Life and Legacy to be Honored by Family, Friends at Memorial Mass

Family, friends and the Foundation named in Buddy Cianci's honor will be celebrating the former Mayor's life this weekend. Dr. Brad Turchetta, Cianci's nephew and Chairman of Board of Directors of the Cianci Educational Foundation, has announced plans for a Memorial Mass to honor the one-year passing of the former Mayor on Sunday, January 29, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence at 1 p.m. Former Cianci Chief of Staff Artin Coloian told GoLocal, "I cannot believe he has been gone for a year, probably because I see his accomplishments everyday.

