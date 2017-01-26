News | AS220 Issues Statement About F**K Trump Sign That Offends Prov School

T he arts organization AS220, that is the landlord to the individual that has posted the sign across from the Providence school, issued the following statement about the incident: On the afternoon of Monday, January 23rd, AS220 received a complaint from Mr. Keith Oliveira, Chief Operating Officer of the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College, about a sign reading "FUCK! TRUMP" that was placed in the window of a private residence on the third floor AS220's Mercantile Block building at 131 Washington Street in downtown Providence. The sign directly faces the school located across the street.

