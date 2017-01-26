N.Y. okays largest U.S. offshore wind farm off Long Island
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has approved what will be the largest U.S. offshore wind farm when it's built off the east end of Long Island. It will generate enough electricity to power more than 50,000 homes on Long Island's South Fork.
