Mom pleads not guilty to abducting daughters in 1985
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A woman accused of abducting her two daughters in Warwick more than three decades ago and taking them across the country was in court Wednesday. Elaine Yates, who changed her name to Liana Waldberg, was arraigned on one felony count of abduction of a child prior to a court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC