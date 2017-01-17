Mobster pleads no contest to conspiracy in 1992 slaying
A member of the New England Mafia has pleaded no contest to plotting to kill a mob enforcer who was gunned down outside a Rhode Island restaurant 25 years ago. Robert "Bobby" DeLuca entered the plea to conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday in the 1992 slaying of Kevin Hanrahan in Providence.
