Mayor Elorza pleased with Providence "curb to curb" snow cleanup following winter blast
"We had about 9.5 to 10 inches of snow last night, the city got dumped on pretty good," said Mayor Jorge Elorza Sunday morning. 114 plow trucks went to work after the snow finally stopped falling around 1a.m. 1,300 tons of salt was dropped onto the roadways.
