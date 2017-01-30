Man found guilty in 2014 stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Leon Taylor, 34, of Providence, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2014 stabbing of David Simmons. Officials say in the late afternoon on June 9, 2014, Taylor and two relatives were walking down Dartmouth Street in Providence when they got into a verbal argument with Simmons.
