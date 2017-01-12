Man charged in stabbing death ordered...

Man charged in stabbing death ordered held without bail

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Providence man will remain jailed as he faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of another man last month in East Providence. A judge on Friday ordered 29-year-old James Stevens held without bail on charges he stabbed 24-year-old Jasper Williams, who died at a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,005 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC