Lifestyle | Organize + Energize: Is Your Nightstand Giving you Nightmares?

Organize + Energize: Is Your Nightstand Giving you Nightmares?

Let's face it, do you really want to wake up or go to sleep next to a dust-filled, cluttered nightstand? It's usually one of the first things you see when you open your eyes in the morning and one of the last things you see when you close them at night. Is there so much clutter, that you've become so used to looking at it that you've forgotten what is actually taking up space there? What's taking up space on this nightstand and how much of it are you actually using? Does it really belong there? You are going to find medication, lotions, books, jewelry, money, memorabilia, electronics, hair accessories, gift cards, and I could list a hundred more things that I've found in this space when working with clients.

