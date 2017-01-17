Lifestyle | Artist Umberto Crenca Opens Pop-Up Exhibit in Downtown Providence
Renowned Rhode Island artist and founder of AS220, Umberto Crenca opens a pop-up-exhibit in Downtown Providence showcasing 61 mixed-media pieces of art. "Pain and Such" opening Thursday, January 19, is a collection of work created while Crenca was confined to his bed with debilitating back pain.
