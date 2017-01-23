Lawyer: Toss charges against mom who fled with kids in 1985
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The lawyer for a woman accused of abducting her two daughters from their father in Rhode Island more than three decades ago is calling for the charges to be dismissed. Elaine Yates, whose legal name is Liana Waldberg, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony count of abduction of a child prior to a court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC