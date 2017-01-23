Lawyer: Toss charges against mom who fled with kids in 1985

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The lawyer for a woman accused of abducting her two daughters from their father in Rhode Island more than three decades ago is calling for the charges to be dismissed. Elaine Yates, whose legal name is Liana Waldberg, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony count of abduction of a child prior to a court order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.