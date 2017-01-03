KFC manager arrested for sexual assault of juvenile employees
CRANSTON, R.I. A manager of a local KFC has been charged on Friday after reports surfaced of sexual assaults against two juvenile employees. According to police, two female employees allege 42-year-old Angelo Ramirez, of Chester Avenue in Providence, assaulted them inside the KFC restaurant, located at 822 Reservoir Avenue, in Cranston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC