KFC manager arrested for sexual assault of juvenile employees

CRANSTON, R.I. A manager of a local KFC has been charged on Friday after reports surfaced of sexual assaults against two juvenile employees. According to police, two female employees allege 42-year-old Angelo Ramirez, of Chester Avenue in Providence, assaulted them inside the KFC restaurant, located at 822 Reservoir Avenue, in Cranston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.