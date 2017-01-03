KFC manager arrested for sexual assau...

KFC manager arrested for sexual assault of juvenile employees

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

CRANSTON, R.I. A manager of a local KFC has been charged on Friday after reports surfaced of sexual assaults against two juvenile employees. According to police, two female employees allege 42-year-old Angelo Ramirez, of Chester Avenue in Providence, assaulted them inside the KFC restaurant, located at 822 Reservoir Avenue, in Cranston.

