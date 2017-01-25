Justice Andrade found guilty in 2014 murder
Andrade was found guilty of first degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm without a license. In the early morning of July 19, 2014, Andrade shot Perry, 20, in the back with a .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon.
