James "Jim" Henry Patton Jr.
Mr. Patton was born June 22, 1940, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the first son of three children born to Ursula Mae Patton and James Henry Patton Sr. He joined the Marines in 1957, and in 1966, he joined the U.S. Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mon
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC