Hundreds of Providence students walk out to protest Trump
Hundreds of Providence students have walked out of class and are marching toward the Statehouse to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Students at schools including Hope High School and Classical High School, as well as the private Moses Brown School, walked out at 11:08 a.m. Friday, as the inauguration ceremony was happening in Washington.
