HP expands recall of laptop batteries due to fire, burn hazards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A risk of fires and burns has prompted HP, Inc. to expand a recall of lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers. About 101,000 batteries are included in the recall, in addition to the 41,000 that were recalled back in June.
