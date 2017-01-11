Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala

Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala

For the second year, in a strategic partnership with Just For Laughs, The CW Network and The CW Providence will showcase the brand new primetime comedy special, the HOWIE MANDEL ALL-STAR COMEDY GALA. Featuring stand-up performances from today's comedic heavyweights such as Jay Pharoah, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters and JB Smoove, this special will premiere Monday, January 16, 8:00-10:00pm.

