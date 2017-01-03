How Big Data Helps the Smallest Babies

Even though they're so small and vulnerable, premature babies generate more data than most current hospital IT infrastructures can decipher. That's why a cloud-based, big data effort in Canada is being applied to help make sense out of streaming physiological data and give those babies a better chance to survive the numerous health threats they face so early in life.

