Grand jury indicts man who escaped from Rhode Island prison
A federal grand jury has indicted a man who escaped from a Rhode Island prison and was on the run for five days. U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha says the grand jury in Providence returned an indictment Tuesday charging James Morales with escaping from the custody of the attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
