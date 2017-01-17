Gov. proposes free 2 year tuition to public colleges for RI grads
Gov. proposes free 2 year tuition to public colleges for RI grad - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather One day ahead of her State of the State address Governor Gina Raimondo proposed a plan that would offer Rhode Island high school graduates a free associates degree at CCRI or pay for the last two years at the state's other public colleges URI or RIC. "The reality is the economy is changing," said Raimondo.
