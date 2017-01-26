Gourmet treat shop plans Main Street ...

Gourmet treat shop plans Main Street opening

The Pop Porium - a gourmet popcorn and concession shop - plans to open downtown at 119 E. Main Street in mid-February or early March. Owner Rosa Dalomba told the SDN that while popcorn will be the menu specialty and the company's namesake, there will be other offerings to appeal to local taste buds.

