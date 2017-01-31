Fueled by protest, liberals push for blockade of Trump picks

Following a second weekend of protests, a growing number of liberal leaders are demanding a filibuster of Trump's pick for the high court, setting the party on a path of fierce opposition to Trump and potential confrontation with their own elected officials. "I hope Democrats will stand up and use every tool in their toolbox including a filibuster," said former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, one of the top candidates to be the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.