Food | Providence Restaurant Week Features Over 90 Restaurants - See the Participants

Providence Restaurant Week Features Over 90 Restaurants

18 hrs ago

Starting on January 15 and ending on January 28, Providence restaurant week more than 70 restaurants from all over Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts. "Providence's culinary scene is home to some of the most nationally recognized chefs and restaurants in the country," said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau , which runs the twice-yearly event.

