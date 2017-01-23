Family Night at Disney's the Lion King Announced
The Providence Performing Arts Center and Disney Theatrical Productions are pleased to announce that Family Night at Disney's THE LION KING will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 7P. With the purchase of one regularly-priced ticket, guests can receive one complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger.
