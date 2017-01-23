Enviromoonbat Killed by SUV While Hik...

Enviromoonbat Killed by SUV While Hiking Barefoot Across America to Save Planet

Looks like moonbats could be right about SUVs; they really are a menace - at least, they are to fools who goof off along the edges of highways: A man who was hiking across America barefoot on the side of highways to 'save the earth' was struck by a Buick SUV and died Saturday. Mark Baumer, 33, began his shoeless trek in October.

