East Providence murder suspect brought back to RI to face judge
James Stevens, wanted for the murder of 24-year-old father Jasper Williams in East Providence, is finally behind bars in Rhode Island after more than two weeks on the run. There to watch Stevens face a judge the victim's mother Alecia Williams and about a dozen other family members in shirts reading 'Long Live Jasper'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
