Dad gets life term in beating death of newborn daughter

A Providence man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years after he was convicted of beating his newborn daughter to death five years ago. Christopher Jimenez was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of his daughter, Christina.

