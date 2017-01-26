Cutting Edge: Busy jazz and session player Brian Blade brings his...
For anyone familiar with Blade's history and the impressive credits he has amassed over the years as a session player, band leader, composer, singer-songwriter and one of the most revered and in-demand jazz drummers, this might seem a little like false modesty. But it turns out, no matter how many hats Blade has worn over his career, the musician claims to work best when he can zero in on one pursuit at a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|Katelyn
|53
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC