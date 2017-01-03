Cover your coughs and sneezes, viral illness increasing in RI
PROVIDENCE, R.I. The Rhode Island Department of Health is encouraging individuals to wash their hands often with soap and warm water, and to cover their coughs and sneezes after noticing an increase in viral Authorities say for this time of year this is not unexpected, but to help keep yourself and your family healthy this winter, it is encouraged to protect yourself the following ways: Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and warm water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand gel.
