Common Cause RI calls for audits of general assembly members
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Government watchdog group Common Cause Rhode Island is calling on the Ethics Commission and Board of Elections to audit every general assembly member's financial disclosure statements and campaign accounts. "We've had maybe a little bit too high of a tolerance among our leaders and among the voters quite frankly in this state," explained Executive Director John Marion.
