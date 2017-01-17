Commish Says RI City is Ready to Hire...

Commish Says RI City is Ready to Hire New Fire Chief

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Jan. 21--PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- With a new contract in place for firefighters, the city is in a stronger position to both recruit and hire a new fire chief and fill other top-level positions in the department, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare said Friday. While the effort to recruit a new chief slowed as officials came closer to securing a new contract with the firefighters' union earlier this month, the city has remained in contact with one particular individual and that person continues to show interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Thu Sarah H 49
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,116,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC