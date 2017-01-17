Commish Says RI City is Ready to Hire New Fire Chief
Jan. 21--PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- With a new contract in place for firefighters, the city is in a stronger position to both recruit and hire a new fire chief and fill other top-level positions in the department, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare said Friday. While the effort to recruit a new chief slowed as officials came closer to securing a new contract with the firefighters' union earlier this month, the city has remained in contact with one particular individual and that person continues to show interest.
