Commish Says RI City is Ready to Hire New Fire Chief

Jan. 21--PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- With a new contract in place for firefighters, the city is in a stronger position to both recruit and hire a new fire chief and fill other top-level positions in the department, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare said Friday. While the effort to recruit a new chief slowed as officials came closer to securing a new contract with the firefighters' union earlier this month, the city has remained in contact with one particular individual and that person continues to show interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.