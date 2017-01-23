Comment period may be extended for FR...

Comment period may be extended for FRA's Northeast Corridor plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Federal railroad regulators may give people more time to comment on major changes proposed for Amtrak's Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor route. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he asked the Federal Railroad Administration for an extension for people to voice opinions.

