Comment period may be extended for FRA's Northeast Corridor plan
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Federal railroad regulators may give people more time to comment on major changes proposed for Amtrak's Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor route. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he asked the Federal Railroad Administration for an extension for people to voice opinions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
