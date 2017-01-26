Climate models may underestimate futu...

Climate models may underestimate future warming on tropical mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: EurekAlert!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] -- In few places are the effects of climate change more pronounced than on tropical peaks like Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya, where centuries-old glaciers have all but melted completely away. Now, new research suggests that future warming on these peaks could be even greater than climate models currently predict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 26 Katelyn 53
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec '16 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,350,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC