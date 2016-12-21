Caregiver phone support ups use of community resources
A telephone-delivered psychosocial intervention for dementia caregivers increases use of community resources and reduces caregiver use of hospital-based health care resources, according to a study published online Dec. 23 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society . Geoffrey Tremont, Ph.D., from Brown University in Providence, R.I., and colleagues randomly assigned informal dementia caregivers to receive either the Family Intervention: Telephone Tracking-Caregiver or telephone support .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC