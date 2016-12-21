Caregiver phone support ups use of community resources

A telephone-delivered psychosocial intervention for dementia caregivers increases use of community resources and reduces caregiver use of hospital-based health care resources, according to a study published online Dec. 23 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society . Geoffrey Tremont, Ph.D., from Brown University in Providence, R.I., and colleagues randomly assigned informal dementia caregivers to receive either the Family Intervention: Telephone Tracking-Caregiver or telephone support .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.