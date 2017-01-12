Business | The Takeover of WPRI's Parent Company is Approved by...

With the final Federal Communication Commission approval of Nexstar's acquisition of Media General announced this past week, look for the previously announced "synergies" to hit the company over the next few weeks. As GoLocal has previously reported, when Nexstar acquires assets, they have a strong track record of making very significant cuts to staffing, or in Nexstar vernacular, a predicted " $76 million in synergies " coming in year one.

