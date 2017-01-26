Business | Providence On Short List f...

Business | Providence On Short List for Norwegian Air Flights to Ireland for $69 Each Way

A story in the Irish Central wrote, "Low-cost Norwegian Air will be starting their flights to Ireland from Julythe announcement will be made in the next few weeks with last-minute details to work out." Providence is on the short list.

