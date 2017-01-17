Business | New England Fleece Blankets to be Used at Presidential Inauguration
Providence business owner Peter Moubayed's company New England Fleece has been chosen to supply 2,200 microfleece blankets embroidered with the date and the Presidential seal for Friday's Presidential inauguration. "We were thrilled in 2009 when the Obama committee tapped our company for the first time and then again in 2013.
