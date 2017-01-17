Business | NEW: Agawam Hunt Country Club Files for Bankruptcy

Court documents indicate that Agawam Hunt filed Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy court on January 13, with a most recent filing date of Tuesday January 17. The documents show that Bank Rhode Island is the creditor. Agawam Hunt lists the estimated number of creditors between 100-199, its estimated assets between $1,000,000 and $10,000,000, and its estimated liabilities of the same amount.

