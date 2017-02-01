Business | Loss of DePetro and Cianci...

Business | Loss of DePetro and Cianci Crushes Wpro Am's Ratings

The loss of two radio heavyweights from WPRO AM's lineup is hitting the station hard. Nielsen rating numbers for the most recently reported month reflect how the loss of John DePetro's show has had significant impact on the talk station.

Providence, RI

