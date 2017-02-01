Business | Loss of DePetro and Cianci Crushes Wpro Am's Ratings
The loss of two radio heavyweights from WPRO AM's lineup is hitting the station hard. Nielsen rating numbers for the most recently reported month reflect how the loss of John DePetro's show has had significant impact on the talk station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|Ytho
|54
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC