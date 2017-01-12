Business | G Media Studios Release One Providence NYE Ball Video
G Media has released its video of the One Providence New Year's Eve Ball, after having been chosen by the City of Providence and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau as the official cinematographers to document the event -- and highlight the bustling city and showcase its diverse business community and nightlife. "We feel honored to have been chosen to produce such a pivotal video representing some of the highlights of the City of Providence and its active social scene," said David Paolo, G Media Studios CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC