Business | G Media Studios Release On...

Business | G Media Studios Release One Providence NYE Ball Video

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

G Media has released its video of the One Providence New Year's Eve Ball, after having been chosen by the City of Providence and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau as the official cinematographers to document the event -- and highlight the bustling city and showcase its diverse business community and nightlife. "We feel honored to have been chosen to produce such a pivotal video representing some of the highlights of the City of Providence and its active social scene," said David Paolo, G Media Studios CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC