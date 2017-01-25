Brown/Trinity Rep to Present Timberla...

Brown/Trinity Rep to Present Timberlake Wertenbaker's Our Country's Good

12 hrs ago

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs continue their season with Our Country's Good, by Timberlake Wertenbaker , a captivating exploration of the purpose of art and the resilience of the human spirit. Our Country's Good, under the direction of Ashley Teague , runs Feb. 23 - March 11, 2017.

Providence, RI

