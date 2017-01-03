As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet
In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 photo U.S. Navy veteran Stephen Matthews, 55, sits for a photograph in the bedroom of a relatives home, in Warwick, R.I. Matthews fell in his driveway in 2015, injuring his neck resulting in him getting laid off from his job. After being evicted he and his wife temporarily lived in their car while his children went to live with a relative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC