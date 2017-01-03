As Obama leaves office, goal on homel...

As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 photo U.S. Navy veteran Stephen Matthews, 55, sits for a photograph in the bedroom of a relatives home, in Warwick, R.I. Matthews fell in his driveway in 2015, injuring his neck resulting in him getting laid off from his job. After being evicted he and his wife temporarily lived in their car while his children went to live with a relative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec 9 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC