Appeal denied for ex-police sergeant convicted of burglary

Rhode Island's highest court has denied the appeal for a former North Providence police sergeant serving a 20-year prison term after jurors convicted him of crimes including burglary and attempted theft. The Providence Journal reports the state Supreme Court determined last week that the superior court judge acted appropriately by weighing factors that led to a longer prison term than what sentencing guidelines suggested for Michael Ciresi.

