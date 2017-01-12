After 146 years Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus will close
For 146 years the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey's circus has offered shows featuring, dancing clowns, performers defying gravity and animals trained to "wow" crowds. However, this week the circus has decided close its curtains for good.
